Vinay Bhaskar assures closure of quarries in Kazipet

Kazipet: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar has assured the residents of 47, 62 and 63 Divisions in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) of taking measures to close down the quarries located in the midst of residential localities.

Vinay who received grievance petitions from the denizens in ‘Mukhamukhi’ (face to face) programme in Kazipet on Friday directed the officials to resolve the issues faced by the people as quickly as possible. “The BRS government is committed to the development of Kazipet, which is the gateway of Warangal. The denizens of Kazipet are known for their humility and down to earth nature,” Vinay said. Kakatiya urban Development Authority chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, Hanumakonda Joint Collector Sandhya Rani, GWMC Commissioner Rizwan Sheikh Basha, RDO Vasuchandra and Mining AD Narsi Reddy were present with Vinay.