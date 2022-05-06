Vinod Kumar taunts Rahul Gandhi on farm policy

Hyderabad: Asking whether Rahul Gandhi had a minimum understanding of the agriculture sector ahead of his visit to the State, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday questioned whether the agriculture policy to be announced would be for Telangana or for entire country.

He said the agri policy currently being implemented in the State was best and ideal for the country. "Rahul Gandhi coming on a State visit, do you have a minimum understanding of the agricultural sector? The policy that you will announce in Warangal district will be applicable for the State of Telangana or the nation?" Kumar asked.

He said the farm policy in the Congress-ruled States was 'worse'. "Farmers in Congress-ruled State of Chhattisgarh were procuring 15 quintals of grain per acre out of an average crop of 30 quintals per acre. First, they should have a better policy in the Congress-ruled States; later should talk about implementing in other States.

Kumar said, "In Telangana, we are providing financial assistance to a farmer for investment in agriculture under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. If a farmer dies, Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance is being provided; are there any such schemes in the Congress ruled States?" he asked.

Kumar stated that quality electricity was being provided to farmers 24-hours a day without any interruption. "Is there such a program in Congress-ruled States, he questioned. "We are providing plenty of irrigated water to agriculture; availability of irrigated water has helped crops to reach beyond the target. Is irrigation water available in Congress-ruled states?", he asked.

The planning board VC said the State was providing drinking water to every household in the State through the Mission Bhagiratha programme. Is there such a programme in the Congress-ruled States, he asked. He said the State government was buying every grain of crop grown by farmers. "Even in during the Covid period farmers went ahead with crops and it bought the grain. Is there such a programme in the Congress-ruled States, he asked.