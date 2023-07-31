Live
- BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
Vinod Kumar tours mote stream areas of Ramadugu mandal
Ramadugu in Choppadandi assembly constituency, where crops have been damaged due to heavy rains. State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar along with Local MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar visited the mote stream areas of the mandal on Sunday and reviewed the situation at the field level.
Ramadugu in Choppadandi assembly constituency, where crops have been damaged due to heavy rains. State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar along with Local MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar visited the mote stream areas of the mandal on Sunday and reviewed the situation at the field level. Damaged roads and bridges were also inspected. He spoke to the affected farmers and people and gave them courage.
BRS party leaders Veerla Venkateswara Rao, local representatives and others accompanied Vinod Kumar.
