Vinod Kumar tours mote stream areas of Ramadugu mandal
Ramadugu in Choppadandi assembly constituency, where crops have been damaged due to heavy rains. State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar along with Local MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar visited the mote stream areas of the mandal on Sunday and reviewed the situation at the field level. Damaged roads and bridges were also inspected. He spoke to the affected farmers and people and gave them courage.

BRS party leaders Veerla Venkateswara Rao, local representatives and others accompanied Vinod Kumar.

