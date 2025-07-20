VIP darshan scheme, green energy projects underway

Yadagirigutta: YadadriTemple Executive Officer (EO) Venkatarao announced several upcoming initiatives aimed at enhancing devotees’ spiritual experience and modernizing temple infrastructure. He spoke to media at a press meet held atop Yadagirigutta Hill on Saturday.

The temple will soon release a spiritual monthly magazine titled ‘Yadagiri Masa Patrika’ under the YTDA (Yadadri Temple Development Authority) publication. Responding to devotees’ suggestions, the EO revealed plans to introduce a special darshan ticket system, similar to Tirumala’s Srivani Trust model.

For Rs 5,000, devotees will receive a “Garuda” ticket that allows inner sanctum darshan from morning to evening, along with offerings including one silk cloth, five laddus, one kilo of tamarind rice (pulihora), and blessings. This proposal will be discussed with the state government. In a green energy initiative, a 4 MW solar battery energy system will be installed at a cost of Rs 20 crore, with the goal of reducing the current Rs 3–4 crore electricity bill. The project is expected to launch this year, pending government approval. Additionally, plans are underway to launch a dedicated Yadagiri TV Channel. As part of beautification efforts, statues approximately 60 feet tall will be installed in traffic circles at a cost of Rs 3.6 crore. The EO invited donors to participate but assured the temple will proceed with funding if needed. All developments will align with government directives.