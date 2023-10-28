Vishnuvardhan Reddy followers protests at Gandhi Bhavan over denial of ticket

HYDERABAD: Former Jubilee Hills MLA and Congress leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy's followers protested in front of Gandhi Bhavan due to denial of a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. The protesters raised slogans against PCC President Revanth Reddy. As a result of the tension, the staff at Gandhi Bhavan closed the inner gate, and Congress flags were burnt by Vishnuvardhan Reddy's followers. Additionally, there were reports of stones being thrown at the flexies of Revanth Reddy during the protest.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy expressed his disappointment with the party's decision over denial of the Jubilee Hills ticket and questioned why he was not given a ticket when multiple tickets were allocated to members of the same family. He also shared that he has received offers from other parties but has not yet decided to leave the Congress. Reddy stated that he will meet with his party followers to discuss the next steps.

Asserting that PJR (P. Janardhan Reddy) is synonymous with Hyderabad, Vishnuvardhan Reddy confirmed that he will still be contesting from Jubilee Hills in the upcoming elections. He assured that his name will be on the ballot box.







