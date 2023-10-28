Live
- Kerala HC amends norms for designation of 'senior' advocates
- India equipping its youth with skills and education to harness emerging opportunities: PM Modi
- Epitome of elegance and style
- Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Messages, Photos and Quotes to Share; PM Modi Extends Greetings
- ‘Devara’ shooting update: Jr NTR joins Goa schedule
- Telangana will move backwards if Congress comes to power: Harish Rao
- National Dam Safety Authority sets one-day deadline to Telangana on submission of Kaleshwaram project details
- Operation Kamala, BJP will not dare an encore CM
- Goyal pushes for resilient supply chains at G7 meeting in Osaka
- Gold prices soar ahead of festive, wedding season
Just In
Vishnuvardhan Reddy followers protests at Gandhi Bhavan over denial of ticket
Vishnuvardhan Reddy's followers staged a protest in front of Gandhi Bhavan over denial of ticket and raised slogans against PCC President Revanth Reddy.
HYDERABAD: Former Jubilee Hills MLA and Congress leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy's followers protested in front of Gandhi Bhavan due to denial of a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. The protesters raised slogans against PCC President Revanth Reddy. As a result of the tension, the staff at Gandhi Bhavan closed the inner gate, and Congress flags were burnt by Vishnuvardhan Reddy's followers. Additionally, there were reports of stones being thrown at the flexies of Revanth Reddy during the protest.
Vishnuvardhan Reddy expressed his disappointment with the party's decision over denial of the Jubilee Hills ticket and questioned why he was not given a ticket when multiple tickets were allocated to members of the same family. He also shared that he has received offers from other parties but has not yet decided to leave the Congress. Reddy stated that he will meet with his party followers to discuss the next steps.
Asserting that PJR (P. Janardhan Reddy) is synonymous with Hyderabad, Vishnuvardhan Reddy confirmed that he will still be contesting from Jubilee Hills in the upcoming elections. He assured that his name will be on the ballot box.