Vishnuvardhan Reddy receives warm welcome during election campaign

Rangareddy: In a spirited election campaign led by senior BJP leader Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the villages of Bhairampally and Regadi Chilkamarri, Kondurgu mandal witnessed a vibrant display of democratic enthusiasm. As hundreds of people gathered to extend a warm welcome to Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the political atmosphere in the region brimmed with anticipation.

The campaign rally was organised with the active participation of local BJP leaders from Bhairampally and Regadi Chilkamarri villages, creating a sense of unity and purpose among the attendees. The people of Bhairampally and Regadi Chilkamarri enthusiastically greeted Vishnuvardhan Reddy, showing their support for the leader.