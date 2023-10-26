Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Vishnuvardhan Reddy receives warm welcome during election campaign
Rangareddy: In a spirited election campaign led by senior BJP leader Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the villages of Bhairampally and Regadi Chilkamarri, Kondurgu mandal witnessed a vibrant display of democratic enthusiasm. As hundreds of people gathered to extend a warm welcome to Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the political atmosphere in the region brimmed with anticipation.
The campaign rally was organised with the active participation of local BJP leaders from Bhairampally and Regadi Chilkamarri villages, creating a sense of unity and purpose among the attendees. The people of Bhairampally and Regadi Chilkamarri enthusiastically greeted Vishnuvardhan Reddy, showing their support for the leader.
