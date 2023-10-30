Vishnuvardhan Reddy to join BRS

Live
Hyderabad: Congress leaders and former MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday night rising speculations of him joining the BRS.
The sulking Congress leader would be joining BRS officially soon.
Vishnuvardhan Reddy is the son of former Congress leader P Janardan Reddy. Vishnu was MLA from erstwhile Khairatabad and Jubilee hills during the YS Rajashekhar Reddy's tenure as Chief minister. Vishnu was denied the ticket by the Congress party.
The Jubilee Hills ticket was given to former Indian cricket team captain Md Azharuddin. A shocked Vishnu said he would consult with the party activists before taking a decision. After discussing with the party leaders Vishnu decided to join BRS.
