Vishweshwar flays Cong, calls promises deceptive

Rangareddy: Addressing a gathering during the Praja Asirwada Yatra in the Chevella Parliamentary constituency, BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, labeling their assurances as deceptive. He urged the electorate to back the lotus symbol in the upcoming elections, citing the continuation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives as paramount for the region's progress.

Vishweshwar Reddy emphasized Modi's decade-long leadership, attributing numerous economic benefits to his administration's policies. He highlighted initiatives aiding the economically disadvantaged, such as facilitating access to loans and ensuring a stable rice supply. He also underscored Modi's commitment to supporting farmers through minimum support prices and fertilizer subsidies.

The BJP candidate criticised the Congress government's promises, labeling them as hollow due to insufficient financial backing. He singled out the pledge of free bus rides for women, citing its impracticality in areas lacking adequate bus services. Vishweshwar Reddy further lambasted Congress for its lack of clarity on key issues such as the Ram Mandir and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He criticized the party's confusion regarding their candidate for the Chevella Parliamentary constituency. He urged voters to support the BJP and continue the momentum of development under Modi's leadership, while cautioning against what he perceived as deceptive promises from the Congress party.