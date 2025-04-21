Visista Gold & Diamonds Launches New Kothapet Store with Grand Celebration

Hyderabad: Visista Gold & Diamonds, a prominent name in the city’s luxury jewellery market, recently unveiled its latest stand-alone store at Kothapet, near the Asthalakshmi Temple Arch. The grand opening event drew a large crowd of jewellery enthusiasts, socialites, and dignitaries, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

The ceremony was inaugurated in traditional style with a lamp-lighting ritual, graced by L.B. Nagar MLA Sri Sudheer Reddy, along with other respected guests. Adding a touch of glamour to the occasion was actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, well known for her role in the film Jack, who joined in unveiling the new store’s offerings.

The management team, led by Chairman Palabatla Anandbabu and Managing Director Palabatla Sumanth, welcomed guests and announced *attractive launch-day offers, drawing immediate attention from the public. Customers were especially excited about the **exclusive gold and diamond collections* and the *bumper lucky draw*, which added to the celebratory atmosphere.

The Kothapet outlet is Visista’s second location, following the success of its flagship store in Jubilee Hills. Emphasizing quality, tradition, and contemporary design, the new store is already drawing footfalls from across the city. “New Store, New Shine, New Surprises” is the theme carried throughout the brand’s promotional campaign, which has been creating a buzz on platforms like Instagram.

With elegant interiors, customer-friendly staff, and a curated range of jewellery, Visista’s Kothapet branch is poised to become a jewellery destination for the region.