Vivek Venkata Swamy likely to get berth in the Cabinet

Peddapalli: It seems that the expansion of State Cabinet has been decided with CM Revanth Reddy’s visit to Delhi and the new ministers are likely to take oath on the day of Ugadi festival.

There are 12 ministers in the Cabinet, including the Chief Minister. There is a possibility of inducting six more ministers into the Cabinet and the party leadership has taken social and other issues into account.

Congress sources have revealed that one or two berths will be kept pending in this expansion.

The leadership will give clarity in one or two days on who will get a chance in the Cabinet expansion. It seems that Meenakshi Natarajan, in-charge of Telangana affairs, has held consultations with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and senior ministers.

Meanwhile, a preliminary understanding has been reached in the discussions held in Delhi on Monday between CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC Chief Mahesh Goud and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy that one berth each should be allotted to OC (Reddy), BC, SC and minority communities in the expansion of the Cabinet.

It is said that the name of Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy, a member of the Mala community, has almost been finalised under the SC category.

Inheriting the political legacy of his father Gaddam Venkataswamy (Kaka), who not only created a brand for himself in the country’s politics as a labour leader but also became one of the key leaders in the Congress, his son Vivek Venkata Swamy entered politics in the 2009 elections got elected as Peddapalli MP.

In 2009 joined the TRS party to take part in the ongoing statehood movement. He came returned to Congress after the Telangana bill was passed and contested for the second term from Peddapalli and was defeated.

After the elections, he again joined the TRS party and also worked as an advisor to the State government. Later, as part of the political developments, he joined the Congress from the BJP and won as an MLA from Chennur in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Vivek Venkata Swamy has the ability to respond immediately to any problem in the labor field. Sinking water bore wells through Visakha Charitable Trust, donating school benches, working towards the education sector, the trust left an indelible mark

on the people.

When he was MP he worked a lot for the restoration of Ramagundam flyover and Ramakrishnapur flyover and RFCL in Peddapalli constituency.

The work of Vivek Venkata Swamy in ensuring compassionate appointments in Singareni is unforgettable.

He is the vice chairman of Visaka industries and previously appointed the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association in 2017.

He was removed from the post in 2018 due to conflict of interest. He started the Telangana T20 League which was not recognized by the BCCI.