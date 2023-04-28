Viveka murder case: HC revokes Gangi Reddy's bail

Hyderabad: Another important development took place in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, with the Telangana High Court on Thursday revoking the bail of Erra Gangi Reddy, the A-1 in the case. The court directed Reddy to surrender before the CBI Court by May 5 or face arrest.



The high court single bench of Justice Chillakur Sumalatha pronounced the order in the plea filed by CBI to cancel the default bail granted to Reddy by the JMFC court, Pulivendula.

Nagender, Public Prosecutor, argued that Reddy hatched the conspiracy to kill Viveka; he played a key role in its execution. He also played a key role in tampering with the evidence at the crime scene.

The PP said the case is at a crucial stage. If Reddy continues to be out, he will influence the witnesses; the investigation will be affected. Hence, CBI sought his bail cancellation.

However, Seshadri Naidu, the counsel arguing on behalf of Reddy, informed the court that the CBI had tried several times to cancel his default bail, but failed. Even the Supreme Court had not mentioned cancelling the bail. He told the bench that Reddy had nothing to do with the murder.

Consenting to the CBIs arguments, Reddy's bail was revoked by the court. It also clarified that the CBI investigation in the case should be completed within two months and Reddy's bail stands cancelled only till June 30. Justice Sumalatha directed the trial court that he could be granted bail again after July 1. The murder case was first investigated by the SIT set up by the AP government. SIT affidavit was not filed against Reddy even after 90 days. Accordingly, an affidavit must be filed against the accused within 90 days. Otherwise bail is granted on technical grounds. On June 27, 2019, the Pulivendula court granted bail to Reddy and he came out of Jail.

Lock-up death: HC takes up suo moto case

The Telangana High Court on Thursday took up suo motu case on the lock-up death of Chiranjivi, an auto driver, in the Tukaramgate police station. The court took up the case based on the item published in print media. Chiranjivi (32) of Tukaramgate is a habitual offender (pick-pocket). On April 25 the local police had picked him up for questioning. While picking him up from his house in Bhupesh Nagar, two constables informed his family that he will be sent back in 30 minutes after questioning. But on April 26 the police came to the house and informed the family that Chiranjivi died in Gandhi hospital while undergoing treatment as he got severe fits. The family members staged a dharna at the hospital alleging that he had succumbed to police torture. The family members allege that the body had injury on the head, hands and legs; the body was swollen. The Principal Secretary, Home, DGP, CP, Hyderabad, DCP North Zone, ACP Gopalapuram and SHO Tukaramgate PS are respondents in the petition; it will come up for hearing before the Chief Justice bench on

Friday.