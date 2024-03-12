Viveka murder: HC grants conditional bail to A5

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice K Lakshman granted conditional bail to D Shivashankar Reddy, who is A-5 in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The bail petition was filed by the accused to release him on bail in SC 1/2023 pending on the file of the Prlncipal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad, on such terms and conditions as the HC deems fit.

After elaborate arguments, the petition was reserved for orders on January 5 this year.

The judge pronounced orders by sanctioning conditional bail to the petitioner. The conditions for bail are:

To execute a personal bond for a sum of Rs. 200,000/- (Rs 2 lakh only) with two sureties; shall report before the Central Crime Station (CCS) Hyderabad, weekly once--every Monday--between 10 am and

5 pm; shall not interfere with the trial in SC1/2023 pending on the file of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad, in any manner directly or indirectly; shall not enter into the State of AP where almost all witnesses in the case are residing, without permission of the trial court, during trial; shall surrender his original passport before the trial court; liberty is granted to the CBI for cancellation of bail granted to the petitioner in the event of interfering with the trial in SC 1/2023 pending on the file of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, and threatens any witness; shall not indulge in any criminal acts which will hamper peace and harmony; shall cooperate with the trial court in concluding the trial in SC1/ 2023.