Vodithala Pranav inspects govt welfare schools

Karimnagar : The in-charge of Huzurabad Congress party Vodithala Pranav, on Saturday, made a surprise inspection of the MJPBT Boys’ School under Veenavanka and Saidapur mandals of Huzurabad constituency. After that, he had lunch with the students and inquired about the facilities and interacted with the students for a while.

Pranav said that unlike in the past, various measures are being taken regarding the diet of the students; they are working hard to provide good nutritious food like they get at home in the matter of lunch.

“The diet and cosmetic charges, which have not been increased for ten years, have been increased by 40 percent as soon as the Congress government came to power and that is the sincerity of the Congress government towards the poor students,” he said. He asked the public to know the facts before speaking against the government on social media.