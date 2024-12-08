Live
- Mohan Babu's team denies reports of family dispute
- South Korea: Assembly Speaker calls PM, ruling party's joint exercise of presidential power 'unconstitutional'
- BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's leadership amid discontent brewing in INDIA bloc
- 2nd WODI: Centuries from Voll & Perry, Sutherland’s 4-fer give Australia huge 122-run win over India
- Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light: A Global Triumph in Storytelling and Social Commentary
- MVA draws Mahayuti's criticism after SP decides to pull out of oppn alliance
- Villagers take on Maoists in Chaibasa, kill PLFI commander, another rebel
- With 'Rising Rajasthan', state eyes investment to emerge as $350 billion economy
- Sharad Pawar calls for 'a change in EVM election system' from Markadwadi village
- First session of sixth Jharkhand Assembly to commence from Dec 9
Just In
Vodithala Pranav inspects govt welfare schools
The in-charge of Huzurabad Congress party Vodithala Pranav, on Saturday, made a surprise inspection of the MJPBT Boys’ School under Veenavanka and Saidapur mandals of Huzurabad constituency.
Karimnagar : The in-charge of Huzurabad Congress party Vodithala Pranav, on Saturday, made a surprise inspection of the MJPBT Boys’ School under Veenavanka and Saidapur mandals of Huzurabad constituency. After that, he had lunch with the students and inquired about the facilities and interacted with the students for a while.
Pranav said that unlike in the past, various measures are being taken regarding the diet of the students; they are working hard to provide good nutritious food like they get at home in the matter of lunch.
“The diet and cosmetic charges, which have not been increased for ten years, have been increased by 40 percent as soon as the Congress government came to power and that is the sincerity of the Congress government towards the poor students,” he said. He asked the public to know the facts before speaking against the government on social media.