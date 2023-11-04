Vote for BRS for development Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that if the State’s development should continue people should vote for BRS and make K Chandrashekar Rao the hat-trick chief minister.

Participating in the ‘Meet the Press’ at Press Club here, he said KCR was a great leader who knows needs of people of Telangana. The party would win 78 seats and form government without anyone's support. The BRS is the only party that has implemented schemes not included in the manifesto’.

Yadav said the party would implement the promise of provision of cooking gas cylinders for only Rs 400 each. The party is going to play a key role in country’s politics in the coming days. Telangana is the region that has brought people of the world together. A large-scale migration to the ruling party was on due to its development and welfare programmes. Replying to a question, he said the BRS was the A team of people of Telangana and not B or C team to anyone. The minister criticised the Centre for discriminating against Telangana in every aspect. He explained that under the leadership of KCR, a ‘visionary leader’, the State had developed a lot. He said that Hyderabad, which is known as mini-India, was top in the country in maintaining peace and harmony.

Talasani pointed out that for many years there was problem of flooding of stormwater drains; this was solved by the government under the SNDP programme. He said development works like construction of roads, flyovers, underpasses and footpaths have been undertaken. ‘People should decide whether they want Congress, which cannot provide electricity for even five hours properly in Karnataka, or the BRS party, which provides electricity for 24 hours.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress, which ruled the country and the State for 40 years, was not new to people. He claimed that as the party was falling short of 27 candidates, they were brought from other parties and given tickets. He asserted that criticism of Kaleshwaram project by all parties was pointless; if there is any damage the government would recover it from the construction company and will take necessary steps as per the agreement.

Talasani recalled he had once said Sharmila would withdraw from the elections and it has happened now. He assured that the CM had said he would give house plots to journalists.