Vote for BRS to make former ZP chairman ambitions true: Satyavati Rathod

The Tribal Women and Child Welfare Minister, Satyavathi Rathod, and MLC Mulugu election in-charge, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, have expressed their desire for BRS to win the election in Mulugu to fulfill the wishes of the late ZP chairman Kusuma Jagdish. They believe that this victory would fulfill Jagdish Anna's wishes. To achieve this, BRS MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti, along with MLC Mulugu election in-charge Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy and late Mulugu ZDP Chairman Jagadish's wife Ramadevi, conducted an election campaign in Mallampally village.



During the campaign, BRS leaders received an extraordinary welcome from women and girls. The women entertained everyone with batukammas and kolatams. Minister Satyavathi Rathod expressed sadness over the absence of the late Kusuma Jagadish, a leader of the Telangana Malidasha movement and former ZP chairman. She stated that if Jagadish had been present, he would have carried the burden of Naga Jyoti's victory.





The minister highlighted the lack of concern for the poor people during the 65 years of Congress rule. She noted that the old Congress government failed to provide housing for the poor and in contrast, under the leadership of KCR, the Telangana government has implemented numerous welfare schemes. The minister credited KCR with providing a pension of 2000 rupees to the elderly and disabled and ensuring 24-hour electricity supply, which was lacking during the Congress regime.



She criticised Seethakka for making false promises of development despite achieving little during her tenure and praised CM KCR for establishing Mulugu as a district, a medical college for Mallampalli Mandal and Etunagaram Revenue Division Mulugu, and defeating former minister Ajmerra Chandulal in the 2018 elections.

BRS MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti promised to develop the constituency by building a bus stand in Mallampally, providing housing for deserving people through the Griha Lakshmi scheme, and constructing Mahila Bhavan with funds. He credited CM KCR for the development of the state and highlighted the lack of focus on farmers' issues during the Congress rule.





IT Minister KTR assured the people that he would bring an IT company to Mulugu to create job opportunities. He expressed his understanding of the issues in the constituency and promised to address them if elected as MLA.



Mandal Sadhana JAC leaders suggested that the formation of Mallampally Mandal would ensure a huge victory for the TRS party. They encouraged everyone to support the BRS party and expressed their hopes of Nagajyoti winning as a symbol of empowerment for girl children.

Jagdish's wife, Ramadevi, expressed her gratitude to the region for their support during his tenure as the Chairman of ZP. She pledged to work hard to achieve his ambition of making Mallampally Mandal. Ramadevi also acknowledged the importance of the BRS party, which was formed in Mallampally Mandal, and thanked TRS MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti and CM KCR for their support. The event was attended by various leaders and youth representatives.