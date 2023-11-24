Voters urged to use C-Whistle app to register poll violations

District Election Officer urges voters to use C-Vigil app for election transparency

Over 400 complaints received via the app; 427 resolved within 100 minutes

Voters encouraged to report coercion or enticement during elections through C-Vigil

Android users can download the C-Vigil app from Play Store for reporting

Voter information slips distribution at 80%; nodal officers appointed for assistance

Rangareddy: Urging the voters to make use of C-Vigil app introduced by the Election Commission to receive complaints against poll violations and discrepancies during the election process, the Collector and District Election Officer Rangareddy Bhrathi Hollikeri, IAS, said “So far a total number of 428 complaints has been received through specially designed app of which 427 has been resolved.”

“In case of being enticed, intimidated or coerced by anyone, the voters can inform the election commission through C-Vigil,” she said, adding that “complain through C-Vigil app will help EC to resolve the problem within 100 minutes after receiving the complaint.” The app, she said, was introduced chiefly to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. People should make use of it to help ensure transparency in the process.

According to the DEO, anyone having an Android mobile can download the C-Vigil app through the Play Store. “The camera should be turned on from time to time and a photo or video should be taken. Besides, the incident should be typed briefly in English before sending the same. The names of the complainant will be kept confidential,” she explained.

Explaining that the distribution of voter information slips have almost crossed the mark of 80 percent, the Collector said, “Nodal officers were appointed in each constituency to avoid any chaotic situation pertain to distribution of voter information slips as witnessed in the past.”

Earlier, while addressing the media persons at District Collectorate Rangareddy on Thursday, she said, the voter information slips, she said, are being distributed to ensure that the voters have appropriate knowledge of their polling station before reaching the facility. People having issues with regard to voter information slips can take the help of the concerned nodal officers and secure their slips.

“There were calls mainly regarding EPIC cards. However, no complaints regarding voter information clips,” she maintained.

“EPIC cards are being distributed but at a snail pace. Almost three lakh EPIC cards need to be distributed among the voters and the same is being done through the postal department but is being done quite steadily. Upon follow-up the department assured us the same will be done expeditiously to ensure the voters get their slips before November 29,” the DEO informed.

Besides, the official said, we too will try to distribute the same through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) by November 29, so as to help the voters franchise their right to vote on time.

Reiterating that all the measures being put to play by the election commission in the district are to ensure free, fair and convenient elections, she said, polling stations were allotted with not more than 1500 voters each. In case of extra voters, there would be an auxiliary polling booth to accommodate the remaining electors.