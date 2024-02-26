Voting for Cong, BRS won’t benefit Telangana: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that voting for the Congress and BRS candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana won't be beneficial. Alleging that the Congress ‘is a leaderless, agenda-less, and rudderless boat’, he urged people to vote for BJP in all 17 LS seats to strengthen Modi's leadership and ensure country is in safe hands.

During the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’, Reddy addressed a meeting at Toopran (Medak district), he stated that the BRS has become irrelevant; voting for the pink party candidates in the elections won’t be beneficial for the State. Similarly, the Congress is uncertain of retaining its current strength of 40 seats in the Lok Sabha. "With no agenda, no leader, the Congress has become a rudderless boat."

Reddy said the Congress is in power in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana; But the BJP is all set to win four of LS seats in Himachal and 25 in Karnataka. ‘All surveys indicate that people in country want to bring Modi back to power. Neither the Congress will come to power at the Centre nor send MPs from Telangana would benefit the State.

Against this backdrop, he appealed to people of Telangana to elect BJP candidates in all 17 LS seats to strengthen Modi’s leadership to lead the country to continue the mission of development and welfare of the poor and privileged sections.

He said both the BRS and Congress have joined hands and conspiring to prevent the BJP from winning LS seats in Telangana. However, people are smart enough to know the gambles of the BRS and Congress.

Reddy said the party would continue to press for implementation of six guarantees and other promises made by the Congress in Telangana. ‘The Congress State leadership claims the financial situation of Telangana is in doldrums. Did CM A Revanth Reddy know the State economic situation before the Assembly elections while promising the six guarantees’, he asked.

Accusing the Congress of coming to power cheating people in the name of guarantees, he asked the CM when will the government fulfil the Rs 2 lakh farm waiver scheme and unemployment allowance for youth and the promised financial assistance to women?

Reddy said after a few more months the government won’t be able to pay even salaries to its employees properly. Despite knowing the precarious financial situation the Congress has made unrealistic promises to come to power. ‘Now it says corruption and irregularities by KCR’s family and the BRS regime have destroyed the State economy. ‘Is to wash off its hands to deliver on electoral promises’

On the other hand, he said, the Modi government has delivered a corruption-free government and rolled out several decisions benefitting the poor like the construction of individual toilets, landing on the moon with successful Chandrayan mission. ‘The country saw development on multiple fronts, like infrastructure, curbing terror, ushering in peace, and making country safer for people. The Union minister stated that the State party has taken up the yatra to reach out to youth, women, farmers and other sections in villages to create awareness of development and welfare measures taken up under the leadership of Modi. ‘The schemes for the poor included housing, free ration, Rs 5 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cover, financial assistance and fertiliser subsidies to farmers taken up by the Centre. Connecting every city and town with national highways, roads, streetlights, sanitation in villages are funded by the Centre.