Vox Populi on Endowment Department
Gadwal: Dr. P.G.K. Venkateshwara Rao, President of the Rashtriya Kurni Sangham, expressed concerns over the control of Hindu temples by the Endowment Department, a policy he attributed to a conspiracy by Nehru after India’s independence. He questioned why only Hindu religious institutions are under government supervision while other religious institutions are exempt from such control.
Dr. Rao emphasized that offerings made by Hindu devotees with great devotion should be used solely for the construction and development of temples, and not for funding the development of other religions. In a secular democracy, where all religions and castes are considered equal, he questioned why only Hindu temples are subject to the authority of the Endowment Department.
He called for the immediate removal of government control over Hindu temples, urging that each temple be recognized as an autonomous institution. By doing so, Dr. Rao believes that spiritual growth and the promotion of religious sentiments among Hindus will be better supported.