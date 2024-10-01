Live
Vox Populi on the Necessity of the Endowment Department in Hindu Temples
Highlights
In a vox populi conducted on whether the Endowment Department's control over Hindu temples is necessary,??? Chakravarthy, the district president of the local Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Sangham, expressed his opinion.
Gadwal: In a vox populi conducted on whether the Endowment Department's control over Hindu temples is necessary,??? Chakravarthy, the district president of the local Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Sangham, expressed his opinion.
He stated that the involvement of the Endowment Department in managing Hindu temples has diminished the sense of devotion among the public, leading to a mechanical approach.
He pointed out that thousands of temples across the country have developed independently without external interference. However, temples under the control of the Endowment Department are being treated primarily as sources of revenue. He emphasized that temples should be viewed as centers of devotion, not as income-generating entities.
