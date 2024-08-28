Live
Vyasa Puja, Nandotsavam held at Hare Krishna Golden Temple
Nandotsavam and Vyasa Puja, marking the 128th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada, were grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Nandotsavam and Vyasa Puja, marking the 128th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada, were grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, on Tuesday. As part of Nandotsavam festivities, Godha Krishna Abhishekam and Sankirtana Seva to Sri Krishna were grandly held in the morning, followed by Rajbhog Arathi. The grand 128th Vyasa Puja celebrations on the divine appearance of the founder-acharya of the worldwide Hare Krishna Movement (ISKCON), Srila Prabhupada, were also held.
A senior official mentioned that a grand Abhishekam was performed, and over 1,008 special food offerings, prepared by devotees, were offered to Srila Prabhupada and Lord Krishna.
