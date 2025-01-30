Walk your talk, fulfil promises immediately: Bandi to Revanth

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take immediate steps to sanction Rythu Bharosa, Athmiya Bharosa, Indiramma Houses and ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries in the state.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, he said that the state government had announced the implementation of four prestigious schemes—Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Houses, Ration Cards, and Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa—from January 26. However, it is highly disappointing that not even three per cent of the eligible beneficiaries have received any benefits to date. The Union Minister pointed out, “You personally promised to deposit Rs 20,000 crore annually into the accounts of 70 lakh farmers across the state. Under the Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa scheme, you assured in public meetings that Rs 12,000 per year would be deposited into the bank accounts of 10 lakh landless agricultural labourers. You also pledged to provide ration cards to 40 lakh new families and supply fine rice.”

Further, the government announced the construction of four lakh houses across the state, with 3,500 houses allocated per constituency, to be implemented from January 26 and that the Rythu Bharosa funds would be credited into farmers’ accounts by the end of this month. “However, none of these promises have been fully implemented. There are 12,991 Gram Panchayats in the state. Yet, only 561 villages, i.e. one per mandal were selected for the implementation of these schemes, which is astonishing. Of the 70 lakh eligible farmers, only 4,41,911 have received Rs 6,000 per acre, which is disheartening. Similarly, under Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa, despite promising financial assistance to 10 lakh landless labourer families, funds have been credited to only 20,336 accounts, as of date, leaving 9.79 lakh families without any support,” he said.

“The government had announced ration cards for 40 lakh families. Yet, only 42,267 people have been identified so far, meaning that 99 per cent of eligible beneficiaries have not received ration cards. Similarly, out of over 70 lakh applications received for housing, around 40 lakh people were found eligible, i.e. 10 lakh families in Greater Hyderabad and 30 lakh in other areas. However, to date, only 72,406 people have been issued house allotment papers, which is shocking,” he pointed out.