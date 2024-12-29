Wanaparthy: 10 litre illicit liquor seized; 1 arrested

Wanaparthy: Following the instructions of Excise Superintendent Srinivasulu, inspections were conducted on Saturday near Chityala in the Wanaparthy Mandal during which 10 litres of illicit liquor were seized.

District Excise Sub-Inspector (SI) Sandhya Rani warned that cases would be registered against those involved in the production and sale of illicit liquor. Meanwhile, Ketavath Dipla was taken into custody for transporting the illicit liquor from Chityala Padamati Tanda to Chityala village. SI Sandhya Rani stated that a case has been registered against him.