Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Wanaparthy: 5 buffaloes electrocuted after high tension wire snaps in farmland

Wanaparthy: 5 buffaloes electrocuted after high tension wire snaps in farmlandThe electrocuted bovines
Highlights

As many as five buffaloes were electrocuted and were killed when a high tension 33/11 Kilo Volt power line snapped near Bollaram village of...

Wanaparthy: As many as five buffaloes were electrocuted and were killed when a high tension 33/11 Kilo Volt power line snapped near Bollaram village of Veepanagandla village on Thursday.

According to sources, Gopal of Bollaram village lost five buffaloes as they were killed due to electric shock due to snapping of the high tension wire in his farmland.

The cattle was grazing when the incident took place. The poor farmer has lost the buffaloes worth Rs 2.5 lakh in the incident. The villagers of Bollaram have demanded compensation from the government as the incident had occurred only due to the negligence of the Electricity department authorities as they have failed to conduct proper maintenance of the high tension wires posing grave danger to the people and the cattle in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
JCI Ongole Bullets remembers Bose on the birth anniversary23 Jan 2020 6:08 PM GMT

JCI Ongole Bullets remembers Bose on the birth anniversary

India look to carry on momentum against New Zealand
India look to carry on momentum against New Zealand
TDP influence limited to 29 villages: Ronda Anjireddy
TDP influence limited to 29 villages: Ronda Anjireddy
MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy lays foundation for development works
MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy lays foundation for development
3-day TOSACON symposium in Nizamabad begins today
3-day TOSACON symposium in Nizamabad begins today




Top