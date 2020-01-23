Wanaparthy: 5 buffaloes electrocuted after high tension wire snaps in farmland

Wanaparthy: As many as five buffaloes were electrocuted and were killed when a high tension 33/11 Kilo Volt power line snapped near Bollaram village of Veepanagandla village on Thursday.

According to sources, Gopal of Bollaram village lost five buffaloes as they were killed due to electric shock due to snapping of the high tension wire in his farmland.

The cattle was grazing when the incident took place. The poor farmer has lost the buffaloes worth Rs 2.5 lakh in the incident. The villagers of Bollaram have demanded compensation from the government as the incident had occurred only due to the negligence of the Electricity department authorities as they have failed to conduct proper maintenance of the high tension wires posing grave danger to the people and the cattle in the region.