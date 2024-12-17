Live
- JP Nadda calls Cong to join 'anti-democracy day' observance, slams Emergency, Article 370 in RS
- 3rd Test: Jadeja's gritty half-century drags India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4
- President Draupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Gannavaram for AIIMS Convocation Ceremony
- New York state judge lets Trump’s conviction in hush money case stand
- GreenLine expands green logistics footprint with Exide Industries partnership
- PM Modi pays tribute to Tulsi Gowda, calls her a guiding light for environmental conservation
- 'I ain't holding back': Stokes disappointed with fresh hamstring injury
- Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?
- Canada political crisis deepens, PM Trudeau faces fresh calls for resignation
- McCullum hails Southee's longevity as pacer retires from Test cricket
Just In
Wanaparthy: AIDWA seeks steps to better facilities at govt hospital
Wanaparthy: Under the leadership of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), a meeting was held at the CITU office in Bhagat Singh Nagar,...
Wanaparthy: Under the leadership of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), a meeting was held at the CITU office in Bhagat Singh Nagar, chaired by AIDWA district president Sailila.
Speaking at the meeting, AIDWA State president Aruna Jyothi highlighted the issues at the Mother and Child Care Centre, which were identified during a survey conducted a week ago.
The issues were brought to the attention of collector Adarsh Surabhi.
Although he assured that the problems would be solved promptly, no steps have been taken so far.
Despite having scanning centres in the hospital, the absence of radiologists and doctors forces pregnant women to seek services at private scanning centres, which many cannot afford, causing significant hardships. Similarly, there have been reports of unauthorised fee being collected for blood tests, which is unacceptable.
“Private supervisors at the government hospital are charging between Rs 40 and Rs 60 for bucket water, exploiting people, and collecting excessive amounts. Many are suffering due to the unethical practices,” said Jyothi.
“When questioned about such private activities in a government hospital, officials try to silence the public. The government must take proactive steps to construct toilets, bathing rooms, and address the lack of drainage facilities in the hospital. The problem of drinking water is also severe, with people forced to buy water from outside,” she said.