Wanaparthy: AIDWA seeks steps to better facilities at govt hospital

Wanaparthy: Under the leadership of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), a meeting was held at the CITU office in Bhagat Singh Nagar, chaired by AIDWA district president Sailila.

Speaking at the meeting, AIDWA State president Aruna Jyothi highlighted the issues at the Mother and Child Care Centre, which were identified during a survey conducted a week ago.

The issues were brought to the attention of collector Adarsh Surabhi.

Although he assured that the problems would be solved promptly, no steps have been taken so far.

Despite having scanning centres in the hospital, the absence of radiologists and doctors forces pregnant women to seek services at private scanning centres, which many cannot afford, causing significant hardships. Similarly, there have been reports of unauthorised fee being collected for blood tests, which is unacceptable.

“Private supervisors at the government hospital are charging between Rs 40 and Rs 60 for bucket water, exploiting people, and collecting excessive amounts. Many are suffering due to the unethical practices,” said Jyothi.

“When questioned about such private activities in a government hospital, officials try to silence the public. The government must take proactive steps to construct toilets, bathing rooms, and address the lack of drainage facilities in the hospital. The problem of drinking water is also severe, with people forced to buy water from outside,” she said.