Wanaparthy collector assures considering people's views on Telangana Land Rights Act 2024

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that all the suggestions given by the people on the amendments to be made in the Telangana Land Rights Record Draft Act 2024 will be taken into consideration by the government.

Advocates, farmers' association leaders, public representatives, revenue officials to give suggestions on the new (R.O.R Bill - 2024) Telangana Land Rights Record Draft Act - 2024 at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) meeting hall on Saturday , the District Collector presided over the awareness conference organized with teachers and leaders of various communities.

On this occasion, Professor Bhuvani Sunil of Nalsar University explained in detail what are the elements included in the Telangana Land Rights Record Draft Act 2024, what are the elements in the Dharani portal, what is the need to change the Dharani Act brought in 2020 and make a new law.

On this occasion, Professor Sunil said that since 1936 till now (6) Land Acts have been brought, many problems have arisen due to Dharani Act brought in 2020. He said that some lakh acres of land has been included in Part B and the revenue authorities have no authority to resolve the land issues. He said that a situation has arisen where one has to approach the tribunal for all the problems and that is why the new law has been brought by making changes in the Dharani Act. He said that through the 2024 Act, it has been made possible to provide record of rights for agricultural land as well as non-agricultural land. He said that the new law framed in sections (20) is based on the good things in the old laws and the law has been framed in such a way that it is useful for everyone who owns land.

He informed that the main points of the new law are that the record of land rights related to their land is prepared without any problems, similarly when the land rights are changed, the records are changed legally without any problems.

He said that this law also provides an opportunity for amendment of Dharani. According to Section-4, the things in Part B can also be changed.

Aadhaar Card Sample

He said that first a temporary Bhudar card will be given to each Bhukamat, and a permanent Bhudar card will be given after a comprehensive survey.

He said that there is a possibility of 18 types of land transfer in the case of mutation, investigation by the revenue authorities during the mutation and mutation within the deadline has been stipulated in the new law. He said that the revenue authorities have been given the power to stop the mutation if the concerned person feels that there is any injustice during the sale and purchase of the land. He said that an opportunity has been created in the new law to regularize even plain names. He said that the provision of appealing to the revenue authorities without the need to go to court for correction of records and minor mistakes has been made possible in the new law.

Next, the district collector asked the public representatives, lawyers, leaders of farmers' associations, leaders of various associations, revenue, teacher employees and retired employees who attended the conference to give suggestions and suggestions on topics that would be useful to the majority of the people to include better things in this law.

Many people gave their opinions and made suggestions.

Dr. G Chinnareddy, Vice President of the State Planning Commission, who participated in this program, said that the problems in Dharani will be identified and a new land rights law will be brought for the benefit of the people. He said that in 1853, the then Nawab Salarjan surveyed and gave land titles to provide rights over natural land. He said that the map was printed on Chinese silk cloth after surveying by Everest. It was suggested that there should be an officer to maintain land records in the villages and soon the poets informed that the law would be coming to give justice to the peasants.

Officials are advised not to make mistakes in the matter of land records.

Tudi Megha Reddy, a local legislator who participated in the program, said that the previous government had brought the Dharani Act for the benefit of some people, and because of Dharani, panchayats were formed between brothers. They lamented that nearly 20 lakh patta lands were added to the prohibited list due to Dharani. It has been suggested that there are many temple lands in the villages, so that they should be provided with land rights in the law. He said that the Hydra Committee will also come in the districts to take back the government lands from the encroachers. The legislators said that suggestions for any changes in the new law would be sent to the government.

Maktal legislator Vakiti Srihari said that if a small mistake was made in Dharani, it would not have been possible to correct it. He said that before bringing any law, the state government conducts public opinion polls and then formulates the law. He said that yesterday Rythu Bharosa, today they take suggestions from the people on the Land Rights Act. Everyone who owns land needs to know how they can get the rights related to their land. Only then farmers will not be cheated. The law should be used for good and not for evil, and there should be punishment in the law if someone commits a deliberate wrong.

Devarakadra legislator G. Madhusudan Reddy said that public government should involve people in making laws.

Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudan Reddy said that public government involves people in making laws. Dharani said that due to the lack of awareness of the portal agencies, the patta lands were included in the prohibited list. He said that the Dharani Act was done to protect the land of the nobles. He criticized that the Patta Bhoomi government changed the government land to Patta Bhoomi overnight without such investigation. He reminded that there is no one to complain to in case of problems in Dharani. He said that a new land rights law will be brought to remove the land problems of the people and provide a permanent solution. DCCB chairperson Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that Tifan should be seen as allocated.

Additional collector revenue in this program. Nagesh, RDO Padmavathi, Municipal Chair Person P Mahesh Market Committee Chairman Srinivas Goud, Madanapur Market Committee Chairman Prashanth, C. Section Superintendent Kishan Naik, public representatives, members of the Bar Council, community leaders, teachers, public and others participated.