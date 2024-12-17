Wanaparthy Collector Urges Swift Property Tax Collection in Municipalities

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi emphasized the need for expedited property tax collection across all municipalities in Wanaparthy during a meeting with Municipal Commissioners and Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar at the Collectorate's conference hall on Tuesday.

Collector Surabhi instructed officials to send notices to all residents who have yet to pay their property taxes, utilizing both postal services and bill collectors. He highlighted the importance of not only collecting property taxes but also accelerating the collection of water utility taxes. To enhance the collection process, he proposed sending notifications via WhatsApp, including a link for convenient digital payments. Additionally, announcements regarding tax collection will be disseminated using municipality vehicles equipped with microphones.

The Collector set a deadline for completing the notice distribution process by the end of the month and announced that special camps for property tax collection would be organized in all municipalities starting February 1. He underscored the necessity of meeting the established targets for property tax collection and also called for an increase in trade license revenue across the municipalities.

In an effort to further engage the community, Collector Surabhi ordered the implementation of a weekly "Revision Mela" every Wednesday. This event will be an opportunity for residents to access various municipal services, including property name changes, mutation services, and house number allocations or changes. He encouraged citizens to take advantage of these services as a means of efficient governance.

The meeting saw participation from Municipal Commissioners and other officials, all aligned toward enhancing municipal revenue and improving service delivery to the public.