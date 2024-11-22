"Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Orders Precautions to Ensure Safe Mid-Day Meals"

Wanaparthy District : On Friday evening, a special meeting was held with the officials of the welfare departments and education department at the I.D.O.C. conference hall and several suggestions were made.

There are reports that children have fallen ill after eating contaminated food in mid-day meals in ashram schools, KGBVs, and hostels, and it was ordered to take precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in Wanaparthy district.

It was suggested that some specific precautionary measures should be taken to prevent this.

It was ordered that a stock receipt register and daily stock distribution registers should be kept in every hostel and school.

It was suggested that a food supervisor and a mess committee should be formed with the students everywhere and they should be given responsibility for food items. It was suggested that the food supervisor and the mess committee should sign when the stock arrives. It was advised to check the quality of the food items and whether it has expired.

It was advised to ensure that the water is not contaminated, and to wash the wrong food items with drinking water and cook them only with drinking water.

It was advised to clean the kitchen and food store room regularly.

After cooking, the food supervisor first ordered that if it is good, he should give it to the children and if there are any differences, he should cook it again. It was instructed that those who cook should wash their hands with soap before starting cooking, and also that children should take care to wash their hands and plates before eating. It was instructed to make adequate soaps available at the place where hands and plates are washed. It was informed that if it is found that there is contaminated food or cleanliness anywhere, the concerned food supervisor will have to take responsibility.

It was ordered to conduct Vidal blood tests for the people who cook mid-day meals.

It was instructed that the officers and special officers of the welfare departments should visit the KGBVs, welfare hostels, schools and model schools under their jurisdiction and resolve any problems immediately.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector Revenue G. Venkateswarlu, special officers, mandal education officers, welfare department officers, principals and others participated.











































