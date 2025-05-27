Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi Special Bulletin on Paddy Purchase

Wanaparthy District: Farmers in Wanaparthy district who have not yet started paddy harvesting should start harvesting immediately and move the paddy to the purchase centers. He said that if the rice is delayed further, there is a risk that the farmers will face problems.

He informed that the necessary tarpaulins are available at the purchase centers and the paddy should be covered so that it does not get wet in the rain.

At present, since the procurement of grain has been completed in some purchase centers, lorries will be sent from there to the centers where it is to be purchased, so there will be no shortage of lorries from now on.

250 lorries of grain were transported today. He said that mills, godowns and porters have been prepared to unload 150 lorries of grain per day.

If farmers face any difficulties at the paddy procurement centers, they should call the helpline number 08546- 233525. He said that the helpline number will be operational 24/7.

He said that another 45 thousand metric tons of paddy has to be purchased in the district, and this will be completed in ten days a week.

He said that while 82 thousand metric tons of paddy were purchased in Wanaparthi district by May 27 in the last Yasangi season, this year, as of today, 2,25,564 metric tons of paddy have been purchased like never before. This is three times more.

So far, 2,25,564 metric tons of paddy have been purchased from 32 thousand farmers and Rs. 418 crore has been deposited in the accounts of the farmers for which the truck sheet has been completed. He said that the government will also deposit a bonus soon.