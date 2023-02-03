Wanaparthy: Four tricycles distributed

  • Menu
Sinngireddy Vasanthi, wife of Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, said here on Thursday that the State government is committed to working for the welfare of the disabled.

Wanaparthy: Sinngireddy Vasanthi, wife of Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, said here on Thursday that the State government is committed to working for the welfare of the disabled.

Speaking after distributing four tricycles sanctioned by the Disabled Welfare department to beneficiaries at the Vanaparthi MLA camp office, along with Wanaparthy Town Municipal chairman Gattu Yadav, she stated that welfare of the disabled is the government's mission. Officials of the concerned departments attended.

The beneficiaries were: Ramakrishna (KhillaGhanapuram), Nagaraju (Alwala, Peddamandadi), VadlaShekharachari (Pebberu), Nagaraju (Chityala).

