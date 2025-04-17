Live
Wanaparthy: Hospital seized, another issued warning
Wanaparthy: The DMHO Srinivasulu, along with the CCS team, conducted surprise raids on PMP and RMP doctors as well as various hospitals here on Wednesday.
He stated that PMP and RMP practitioners are only permitted to provide first-aid. Any violation would lead to seizure of the facility. During the inspections Sai Balaji Hospital was advised to renew its licence. One hospital was seized, and another was issued a warning. He reiterated that PMPs and RMPs should strictly limit themselves to providing first-aid only.
Deputy DMHO B. Srinivasulu, CCS CI Ravipal, SI Jayanna, ASI Tirupathi Reddy were part of the inspection.
