Wanaparthy: Medical, engg colleges will make Wanaparthy education hub

Wanaparthy: The Wanaparthy district is soon going to become an educational hub of Palamuru region as the State government sanctioned a new government medical college and an engineering college to be set up in the district soon.

While informing this, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that he is working to make Wanaparthy district a model district in all sectors in the entire Telangana State. "With large number educational institutions and a leading polytechnic college, Wanaparthy is already known for education. Adding to it, now the government has sanctioned a new government medical college and an engineering college which will commence operations from the next academic year. This will further boost the education sector in the district, making Wanaparthy as an educational hub in the entire Palamuru region," said the Minister while speaking at a programme in Wanaparthy on Tuesday.

Thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for granting a medical college and an engineering college which will be run under JNTU university, the Agriculture Minister said the district will get one of the most advanced and highly equipped 600-bed government general hospital which will provide treatment to all kinds of diseases and conduct advanced surgeries without having the people of this region to go to bigger cities like Hyderabad and Kurnool for complex medical treatment facilities.

The Minister also said that with the road expansion works fast going on in the district, Wanaparthy district headquarters will have a new look. The district Collectorate office which has been built and completed in a record time and which is soon going to be inaugurated by the hands of Chief Minister has also giving a new look for the budding district.

"With the construction of more than 60 mini lift irrigation projects in Wanaparthy district over 15,000 acres of land has come under irrigation and very soon many more irrigation projects will be taken up and each and every acre of agriculture land in the district will come under cultivation," informed the Minister.