Wanaparthy: Niranjan Teach a lesson to anti-farmer Congress

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan-Reddy on Tuesday called upon the people to teach a lesson to State Congress president Revanth Reddy for opposing free power supply to the farm sector, and termed his statement as humiliation to farmers of the State.

The Minister participated in the programme of BRS leaders who burned the effigy of TPCC president Revanth Reddy at Ambedkar Chowrastha in Wanaparthy.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the agricultural sector was ignored by the Congress government due to insufficient power supply, which turned the state as hub of drought and led to the mass migration of people in search of livelihood in other States. After BRS formed government, the situation has improved due to the initiatives of KCR. He said that the answer to what would happen if Telangana comes is that we have taken the State to the level where the State is growing more rice than the entire country put together in Yasangi. He said that Telangana has become the crown jewel of the agricultural sector due to execution several irrigation projects, free electricity, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and purchase of grain from farmers.

Their attitude towards the agriculture sector reveals that two and a half crore people in the state depend on agriculture for their livelihood, he said. 24 hours electricity source is used by the farmer according to his requirement.

The Congress leaders are speaking as economic experts as if it is a crime to supply power, as if they had uplifted the people during their rule, the Minister remarked.

Society should stop those who dare to speak against the farmers. They should be punished in the political field. Under KCR’s leadership, we have developed agriculture to a level that farming has become a festival for farmers, he stated.