Wanaparthy: Rampant medical exploitation by RMPs

Wanaparthy: The district is in the grip of a growing menace—the unchecked rise of medical mafia. With authorities providing nominal supervision, the Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) in rural areas are taking undue advantage of the situation and looting common people seeking medical care, even for minor ailments.

A local has revealed that these RMPs lure patients to hospitals for trivial illnesses and exploit them on a large scale. There is widespread financial exploitation through unnecessary tests, medicine sales, and sketchy examination centres. Moreover, the quality of medicines in local shops has plummeted, leaving patients vulnerable to substandard treatments.

Meanwhile, hospital owners are allegedly to colluding with these practitioners, prescribing unnecessary medications and instilling fear in patients for financial gain. Although authorities conducted nominal raids in the past, the exploitation continues.

Meanwhile, doctors have established connections with medical shops, leading to inflated prices for prescribed medicines. RMPs are reportedly receiving hefty commissions, dinners, and entertainment in exchange for bringing patients to these specific hospitals. This joint “operation” between doctors, medical shops, and hospital owners has given rise to a pervasive medical mafia.

With the situation spiraling out of control, residents are calling on district authorities to take immediate action against the medical mafia.