Live
Just In
Wanaparthy: Runaway liquor lorry intercepted
Rs 20.5 lakhs worth of royal stag seized
Wanaparthy: In a dramatic turn of events, a liquor lorry carrying a whopping 170 cottons of Royal Stag was intercepted by police in the crop fields near Alwala in Wanaparthy district. The operation unfolded at midnight on Monday when locals, trailing the lorry through Chinnamandadi, promptly reported the incident to the district Superintendent of Police (SP).
Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement discovered the contraband, estimating its value at Rs 20.4 lakhs. The vehicle, originating from Veerayapalli village, was escorted to Peddamandadi police station for further investigation.
In a statement on Tuesday, Peddamandadi’s Sub-Inspector, Hariprasad, provided details of the operation, highlighting the collaboration between Excise officials and Special Task Force (STF) personnel. A case has been registered, and a thorough inquiry is underway.