  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Wanaparthy: Tejas Nand Lal Pawar takes over as DC

Tejas Nand Lal Pawar
x

Tejas Nand Lal Pawar 

Highlights

Tejas Nand Lal Pawar on Wednesday took charge as the new Collector of Wanaparthy district.

Wanaparthy: Tejas Nand Lal Pawar on Wednesday took charge as the new Collector of Wanaparthy district. He was welcomed by Additional Collector Venugopal.

Pawar advised every officer to work hard to ensure that welfare schemes implemented by the government reach people.

RDO Padmavati, officials and staff were present. Later, he called upon officials and public representatives to assist in development of the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X