Wanaparthy: Tejas Nand Lal Pawar takes over as DC

Wanaparthy: Tejas Nand Lal Pawar on Wednesday took charge as the new Collector of Wanaparthy district. He was welcomed by Additional Collector Venugopal.

Pawar advised every officer to work hard to ensure that welfare schemes implemented by the government reach people.

RDO Padmavati, officials and staff were present. Later, he called upon officials and public representatives to assist in development of the district.