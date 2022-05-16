'Wanaparthy will soon host national-level kabbadi tourneys'

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy district is soon going to host National-level Kabaddi competitions, informed Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, while inaugurating the State-level Kabaddi competitions being held in Wanaparthy district, on Sunday.

The Agriculture Minister, met the members of various Kabbadi teams that have come from different districts to participate in the Kabaddi competitions and wished them to do their best to win the competitions. While speaking at the programme, Sinigreddy said that soon after carving as a new district, hosting state level Kabaddi competitions in Wanaparthy is a good sign that the district is having adequate facilities and infrastructure to host the same.

With the success of these state level Kabbadi competitions in the district, the minister expressed confidence that the district will also host the National level Kabbadi competitions soon and preparations for the same will be taken up in the district.

"It is a good sign that Wanaparthy district is hosting state level Kabaddi competitions. This has given the confidence that the district can also host the National level Kabaddi competitions and very soon arrangements and setting up of the necessary infrastructure facilities will be taken up," said the Agriculture Minister.

Earlier, the Agriculture Minister inaugurated a new gram panchayat building at Kanchirao Palli village and later took part in a programme in the local temple and offered special prayers.

Giving advises to the competing team members at the Kabbadi inauguration programme, the Agriculture minister said that victory and loses are common in sports and the sports persons must take it in the right spirit and must realize their mistakes and work hard to win the next competition. The minister also said that after achiving the new state of Telangana, sporting culture has increased in the state and many sports persons are increasingly choosing sports as their careers, which is a good and healthy sign.