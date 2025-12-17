War heroes honoured on Vijay Diwas at Veerula Sainik Smarak

Hyderabad: A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held on Tuesday at Veerula Sainik Smarak in Hyderabad to commemorate Vijay Diwas, marking the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The ceremony paid heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, ensuring India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The event was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Jishnu Dev Verma, Governor of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, and Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA). They were joined by officials from the Ministry of Defence, veterans, and families of the martyrs, all of whom gathered to honour the supreme sacrifices of the armed forces.

In his address, Governor Jishnu Dev Verma praised the courage and selflessness of the soldiers who fought valiantly in the 1971 war. He said their sacrifices remain etched in the nation’s collective memory and continue to inspire future generations. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the importance of remembering and honouring the contributions of the armed forces, noting that their dedication and patriotism form the backbone of India’s unity and strength.

Major General Ajay Misra reaffirmed the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security and unity. He highlighted that Vijay Diwas is not only a day of remembrance but also a reaffirmation of the Army’s pledge to protect the nation against all threats.

The ceremony included floral tributes, moments of silence, and interactions with veterans and families of the Bravehearts. The presence of families underscored the deep emotional connection between the armed forces and the citizens they protect. The commemoration served as a reminder of the valour displayed during the 1971 war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh and stands as one of the most decisive victories in India’s military history.