Warangal: 3Hs need of the hour: Swami Bodhamayananda

Warangal : Swami Bodhamayananda, director of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, called for 3Hs - Head to Think, Heart to Feel, and Hands to Work for the development of society.

Speaking at the valedictory of the Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary celebrations organised by the Literary and Extramural Club, Student Activity Center (SAC), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal, here on Tuesday, Swami Bodhamayananda emphasised the need for creating human excellence. "Our actions need to be supported by heart, as much as they come from the head. Human and spiritual values need to be given more importance in the education system," he said.

Principal, Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that Swamiji's ideology is relevant for the development of the country. Swamiji always focused on young minds to bring change and inculcating skills regarding positive attitude, he said. He said that according to the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), holistic development and multidisciplinary approach, education needs to produce human excellence, creating academic integrity, leadership among the student community.

Former Rajya Sabha member Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao, Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sateesh Kumar greeted the organisers. The programme was sponsored by the alumni of the institute K Chandrasekhar Reddy, G Venkat Reddy, K RamReddy, AKSSV Ramana and I Ganesh Sai. Event Head ME, Prof. K. Rajanarender Reddy, Dean Student Affairs Prof. V Shankar, Associate Dean Student Affairs, M Narsimha Rao, Faculty incharge, Literary Club, Asst. professor of ME, S Ramesh, K. Kishore Kumar and Head, Physical Sciences, Dr. D. Prabhakara Chary were among others present.