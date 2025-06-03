Live
Warangal: 4 SVS students secure jobs
Highlights
Warangal: Four students of the SVS Group of Institutions, Hanumakonda, secured jobs at Alladi Cloud Solutions. The students are… Saikiran B – CSE (AIML), G Sharvani – CSE (AIML), T Nikhitha – CSE, and Md Sana – CSE.
The chairman of the SVS Group of Institutions, Dr. E Thirmal Rao, congratulated the students and wished them a bright future. He said that SVS Group of Institutions will continue to provide the best training and support to help students succeed in top companies.
