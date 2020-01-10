Warangal: A crusader on a mission to make future green

Warangal: Here is a green crusader on a walkathon mission to bring about awareness on a sustainable lifestyle that sans plastics.



The 36-year-old Kolipaka Prakash, who works as a supervisor in a private hospital for a living in Kazipet, has penchant for doing something for the societal good. And he chose to fight against the ever accumulating carbon footprint in the nature through a 'walk for the environment'.

On Thursday, armed with a globe and an oxygen mask Prakash set out to Medaram, the abode of tribal deities of Sammakka Saralamma, in Mulugu district, nearly 100 kilometers from Warangal to spread the message of 'Save Nature - Save Future' by replacing the use of plastics with eco-friendly alternatives.

His effort is certainly to complement the government's mission to turn this biennial tribal fiesta at Medaram a plastic free jatara, scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8.

On his way to Medaram, Prakash is to interact with the villagers and explain them about the ill effects of plastics on the environment.

While the green flag he held read 'Save Nature, Save Future', the oxygen mask he sported indicates that soon people would have to carry oxygen cylinders to breathe fresh air due to the increasing air pollution.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kolipaka Prakash said: "Recently, oxygen bars that provide pure air have started to sprout in Delhi with the people choking to breath due to increased levels of air pollution. We don't need such things to happen in the future. With over one crore devotees to turn to Sammakka Saralamma jatara, the forest habitat would be left under the impact of refuse, especially plastics, which would have lasting effect on the nature."

The world is already experiencing the adverse effects of haphazard weather patterns such as excessive or deficit rainfalls due to environmental degradation, he pointed out, stressing the sensitising people about the eco-friendly practices. "It's high time to make a habit of using cloth, paper and jute bags so that to leave a better world to the future generations," Prakash said.

Prakash said he chose January 9, which happens to be the birth anniversary of Sunderlal Bahuguna, a noted environmentalist who initiated the Chipko Movement, for his expedition as a tribute to the great man.

In fact, it's Prakash's second walkathon to Medaram. He walked to Medaram ahead of 2018 jatara. In between, he also walked to Khairatabad in Hyderabad from Warangal spreading message to use the clay idols instead of those made of plaster of Paris that leave inseparable pollution in water and soil.

Prakash said that he would arrive in Medaram in three days, stopping and spreading the message in villages en route. Sahitya Akademi award winner Ampasayya Naveen, Chief Conservator of Forest M J Akbar and Bhupalpally DFO K Purushotham greeted Prakash when he set out on green mission on Thursday.