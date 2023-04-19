Warangal: Call to protect child rights

Warangal : Education is the panacea for most challenges confronting the women, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the district-level sensitisation programme for the child protection in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he said that the onus is on every citizen to protect the child rights.

"Child marriage is a violation of human rights. The malady is closely associated with deprivations in education, health and access to empowerment. Education is the only tool that can end all ill practices associated with girl children," Errabelli said. Encouraging child marriages is harmful to the society; hence, the line departments associated with the child rights need to go tough on the violators, the minister said. The child protection committees at all levels need to monitor and take necessary action to protect the childhood of the kids, he said.

He urged the people to get their children educated in the State-run gurukul schools. The gurukul schools are on par with the corporate entities in providing quality education.

Telangana State Child Rights Commission member A Shobha Rani said they have been organising several programmes such as Bala Adalat to protect the child rights. Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik, RJD B Jhansi Laxmibai, district welfare officers M Sabitha, M Sharada, Bala Raksha Bhavan coordinator Sireesha, child welfare committee chairpersons A Anilchander Rao and K Vasudha were among others present.