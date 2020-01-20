Warangal: Campaign ends

Warangal: Ahead of January 22 polling, almost all the candidates irrespective of their party affiliation appeared confident as they winded up campaign on the last day on Monday. While the TRS campaign was spearheaded by the two ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, and legislators, the Congress appeared little bit shaky with no prominent leader girding up his loins to reach out the people.



On the other hand, the BJP had organized a huge rally in Hanamkonda attended by Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay to boost its cadres in nine municipalities across the erstwhile Warangal district. This apart, the BJP had roped in the services of Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh, national executive member Perala Sekharji, three-time MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and other leaders.

Campaigning for TRS candidates in Thorrur and Wardhannapet municipalities, minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged the people not to vote for Congress and BJP that have done nothing for the States. In Mahabubabad, Satyavathi Rathod told the voters not to believe Congress leaders, who come to people only when there are elections.

In Narsampet, Revuri Prakash Reddy dared the Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and KT Rama Rao to win the municipal elections without splurging money. Perala Sekharji said that 90 per cent funds allocated to the local bodies are from the Central government.