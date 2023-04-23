Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao assures relief for rain-hit farmers

Warangal : The untimely rain that lashed erstwhile Warangal district on Friday night wreaked havoc on standing crops.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao who spoke to district collectors of Jangaon, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally directed them to estimate the extent of crop damage.

He also spoke to the agricultural officials of all the districts and elicited information about the crop damage. He directed the officials to enumerate the crop loss as early as possible. Errabelli assured the farmers of extending support from the State Government.