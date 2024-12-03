Warangal: Expansion of roads on the cards

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy directed officials to expedite the desilting of Bhadrakali Lake.

In a review meeting with Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, Hanumakonda district Collector P Pravinya, and municipal commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, that focused on various development-related issues at the KUDA Office in Hanumakonda on Monday, the MLA said that Bhadrakali Lake should be replenished with freshwater before the onset of next monsoon. Allow the farmers who want to make use of the fertile lakebed soil, he told the officials.

Referring to the ever-growing traffic issue, Naini emphasised the importance of developing five arterial roads – CPO to MGM, Hanuman temple to Alankar junction, Congress Bhavan to KUC Road, Ambedkar junction to NGOs Colony, and Kazipet to Somidi. He told the officials to prepare proposals for the widening of these roads. He said that the road expansion between MGM and Police Headquarters will be undertaken as a pilot project before developing other roads.

Petty vendors who often cause traffic issues should be accommodated in the Rs 9.40 crore integrated veg and non-veg market, MLA said.

The double-bedroom houses that were already constructed in the Warangal West Constituency will be distributed to the beneficiaries on Sankranthi, Naini said, directing the officials to prepare proposals.