Live
- DPIs like UPI, Aadhaar to propel India towards $8 trillion economy by 2030
- Redbird resumes flight training operations after safety overhaul
- Cryogenic engine of LVM3 rocket completes ground qualification tests: ISRO
- Enhancing Business Resilience Against Rising Cyber Extortion Threats
- PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat tomorrow
- HCA announces Rs 10 lakh cash prize to Hyderabad team
- Warangal Mayor caught in no man’s land
- 'Yashasvi has not learnt from you': Hussain slams Duckett
- I-League: Sreenidi Deccan rout Aizawl FC 5-1
- Word Table Tennis Championships: Indian men, women enter knock-out phase
Just In
Warangal Mayor caught in no man’s land
- Gundu Sudharani faces discontent from her own BRS leaders
- The proposal to oust her through a no-confidence motion had been on the cards eversince the Congress took over the reins of the State
- She tried to join Congress but faced opposition
Warangal: Trouble seems to be brewing against the Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani. Strangely, she faces discontent from her own BRS leaders.
The proposal to oust Sudharani through a no-confidence motion is on the cards ever since the Congress took over the reins of the State. The crossover of six BRS Corporators to the Congress in the first week of January strengthened the speculation further.
Several Corporators in the 66-member urban local body (ULB) have been at loggerheads with Sudharani. They accuse her of not responding to the issues faced by the denizens.
Although they planned to introduce a no-confidence motion against her, they have to wait another three months as the ULB rules say it requires at least three years in the office to move a no-confidence motion. Against this backdrop, several BRS Corporators met former Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and clarified their intention to enforce a no-confidence motion against the Mayor. The other former BRS MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar and Nannapuneni Narender have also been unhappy with the Mayor since they were in power.
It’s learnt that Sudharani reportedly met Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka some time ago and sought her help to join the Congress. On the other hand, the Konda couple – Muralidhar Rao and Minister for Forests, Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha (Warangal East MLA) were not interested in Sudharani’s arrival into the party fold.
“Sudharani seems to be in no man’s land. Neither the BRS nor the Congress is ready to own her,” a senior BRS leader told The Hans India on condition of anonymity.