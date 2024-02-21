Warangal Mayor caught in no man’s land

Warangal: Trouble seems to be brewing against the Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani. Strangely, she faces discontent from her own BRS leaders.

The proposal to oust Sudharani through a no-confidence motion is on the cards ever since the Congress took over the reins of the State. The crossover of six BRS Corporators to the Congress in the first week of January strengthened the speculation further.

Several Corporators in the 66-member urban local body (ULB) have been at loggerheads with Sudharani. They accuse her of not responding to the issues faced by the denizens.

Although they planned to introduce a no-confidence motion against her, they have to wait another three months as the ULB rules say it requires at least three years in the office to move a no-confidence motion. Against this backdrop, several BRS Corporators met former Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and clarified their intention to enforce a no-confidence motion against the Mayor. The other former BRS MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar and Nannapuneni Narender have also been unhappy with the Mayor since they were in power.

It’s learnt that Sudharani reportedly met Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka some time ago and sought her help to join the Congress. On the other hand, the Konda couple – Muralidhar Rao and Minister for Forests, Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha (Warangal East MLA) were not interested in Sudharani’s arrival into the party fold.

“Sudharani seems to be in no man’s land. Neither the BRS nor the Congress is ready to own her,” a senior BRS leader told The Hans India on condition of anonymity.