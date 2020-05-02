Warangal: Migrant workers swarm railway station

Warangal: The Warangal railway station on Saturday abuzz with migrant workers hoping that they would be allowed to move to their native places.



The development comes in the wake of news that the Central government had decided to allow them to go to their native places. Around 600 migrant workers, who turned to the railway station, demanded the government to make arrangements for their journey.

Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, who got wind of the news, rushed to the railway station and tried to pacify the workers until the district administration makes arrangements to send them home.

Later, the workers were shifted to the Warangal Bus Station, opposite railway station. Narender interacted with them and assured them of resolving their issue. Narender said that the government had provided food and accommodation to all the 5,602 migrant workers stranded in Warangal. He said that the administration is gathering the information of all the migrant workers after the Centre had announced to allow them to go home.

The Telangana government is in touch with their counterparts before sending the migrant workers to their homes, MLA Narender said.

"Our effort is to ensure a hassle-free passage. The district administration is working on it. The government cannot ignore the role of migrant workers, who played a pivotal role in rebuilding the youngest State. The authorities will sort out all the issues within three days, hence the workers need to be peaceful," Narender said. Later, the MLA arranged lunch for the workers.