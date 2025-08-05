Warangal MP insists on IIM for Telangana; Centre says no proposal under consideration

New Delhi: Warangal MP Dr. Kadiyam Kavya has strongly insisted on the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana, pointing out in the Lok Sabha that it remains the only state in the country without such a premier institution, despite possessing adequate infrastructure and land.

Raising a query during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dr. Kavya demanded to know whether the Government had received any proposal from Telangana and the reasons behind the continued delay in establishing an IIM in Hyderabad.

Responding to her query, Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar clarified that no proposal for setting up an IIM in Hyderabad is under consideration by the Ministry at present. He noted that India currently has 21 IIMs, including 7 third-generation institutions established during 2015–2016.

Dr. Kavya’s intervention reignited the long-standing demand for a top-tier management institute in Telangana. She emphasized that Hyderabad, already home to globally recognized institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB) and IIT-Hyderabad, is well-positioned to host an IIM and meet the educational aspirations of the state’s youth.

“The youth of Telangana deserve access to the highest levels of management education.