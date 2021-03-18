Warangal: Opposition critical of budget

Warangal: The Opposition has come down heavily on the State government for not allocating adequate funds for the development of Warangal.

CPI State secretariat member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao said that the budget presented by T Harish Rao on Thursday is nothing but a gimmick. Even though the annual budget outlay was pegged at 2.30 lakh crore, it will remain an allocation and nothing more than that. KCR, who failed to fulfill his promise of providing Rs 300 crore special development funds for Warangal last year, has allocated Rs 250 crore in this budget. The budget didn't show any allocation for unemployment allowance

CPM Warangal Urban secretary Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy said: "The budget reflects more pomp than actual situation. The government failed to come up with a realistic budget. It's unfortunate that the government didn't allocate funds that accelerate the growth of Warangal."

Stating that that budget let down Warangal, BJP Urban district president Rao Padma said, "The budget figures may stay on paper. The budget has no mention about the Kakatiya University which has been languishing without funds for the last few years."

Tirunahari Seshu, economics faculty, Kakatiya University, observed that the budget 2021-22 is nothing but the extension of last year's fiscal plan. The budget failed to provide relief to those who lost their livelihood due to coronavirus lockdown. He welcomed that new initiation such as Dalit Empowerment scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.