Warangal: People have no option but to adopt hygienic practices says Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu

Warangal: People have no option but to follow personal hygiene and social distancing to keep themselves away from life-threatening coronavirus, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said.

The Collector, who along with Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and Central Zone Additional DCP Malla Reddy inspected the 'no movement zones' in Warangal on Monday, appealed to the denizens to follow the health advisory issued by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to the locals at Rangashaipet and Mominapur, he urged them not to come out of their homes.

He told the people to avail the home delivery services arranged by the district administration for the supply of essentials. He also emphasised the need for wearing masks. He said that any mask made of cotton cloth is good to use.

The Collector also asked the RMP and PMP doctors to inform the district administration in case they come across any persons with symptoms of covid-19.

Any such information should be passed on to District Medical and Health officer Dr K Lalitha Devi on 97054 62662 or the District Surveillance Officer A Krishna Rao on 99491 72949.

Pamela Satpathy said that administration has deployed 26 mobile vegetable stalls to help the denizens.