Warangal set for huge strides: Konda Surekha
The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has consented to developmental works worth Rs 65.8 crore at the General Body Meeting on Wednesday.
Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has consented to developmental works worth Rs 65.8 crore at the General Body Meeting on Wednesday. The other major decision the Council took is to provide Atmeeya Rythu Bharosa to the poor farm workers living in the GWMC limits.
Minister for Forests, Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha heaped praise on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allocating Rs 6,100 crore for the comprehensive development of Warangal. The CM released Rs 187 crore for the pending works. Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that the CM is keen to install an underground drainage STP and underground cable system in Warangal.
The CM also allocated Rs 205 crore for the land acquisition required for the revival of Mamnoor Airstrip which invariably augurs well for industrial development including the expansion of the IT sector, she said. Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy urged the corporators to utilize the Rs 30 lakh allocated to each Division.